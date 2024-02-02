18-year-old drugged, raped by social media friends in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped here after being drugged by two men, who were her friends on a social media platform, police said on Friday.

They were arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday based on a case registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station on Wednesday, they said.

The woman in her complaint said that around 1 pm on Monday, the men called her at a signalled intersection in Madangir, police said.