AAP slams 'step-motherly' budget allocation for Delhi, criticizes lack of support for MCD and women

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday said the Centre has once again meted out a“step-motherly” treatment to city as the allocation in the Interim Budget was almost same as last year.

“Delhi has a share of Rs 15,000 crore in central taxes but it has only been allocated Rs 1,100 crore by the Centre. Like every time, we have been given step-motherly treatment. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not been given a single penny,” she said.

“The government has provided central assistance of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore to urban local bodies but no allocations has been made for the MCD. They do not have money for the Delhi government or the MCD,” Atishi said.