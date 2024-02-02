Amrit Udyan now open, Delhi govt schools directed to send class 7, 8 students

NEW DELHI: The Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for the public February 2 onwards. Meanwhile, heads of all government schools in the city have been directed to send students of class 7 and 8 to visit the presidential garden.
Amrit Udyan will be open to the general public from February 2 to March 31 from 10 am to 5 pm except Mondays. Additionally, visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain open and free for students.
“All the heads of schools of government schools of Delhi are hereby directed to send students of Class 7th and 8th for Amrit Udyan visits. The NOC is to be obtained from parents in advance. Ensure that students visit in proper school uniform only. The heads will ensure that the students are accompanied by escorting teachers for the safety of students,” read the circular.
“Also it is requested that a roster of schools be prepared to ensure streamlined entry of students to Amrit Udyan,” the circular highlighted.