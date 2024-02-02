Amrit Udyan now open, Delhi govt schools directed to send class 7, 8 students

NEW DELHI: The Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for the public February 2 onwards. Meanwhile, heads of all government schools in the city have been directed to send students of class 7 and 8 to visit the presidential garden.

Amrit Udyan will be open to the general public from February 2 to March 31 from 10 am to 5 pm except Mondays. Additionally, visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain open and free for students.