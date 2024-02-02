Dance Out of Poverty: Delhi performing artist's initiative for underprivileged children

If poverty is a disease, the remedy lies in empowering the underprivileged through education and skills, which will eventually make them independent,” says artist and social entrepreneur Vinay Sharma, 36, whose initiative Dance Out of Poverty (DOOP) – providing free dance lessons – has positively impacted the lives of over 3,500 underprivileged children across Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The initiative is part of his NGO, Sinhayana Foundation, which Sharma started in 2017 in Nawada, west Delhi, and later moved to its current location, Dwarka Mor.

Initially, DOOP had two centres – one in Delhi and Mumbai each. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, he downsized the initiative, keeping only the Delhi centre afloat.

In a conversation with TMS, Sharma outlined the reforms he plans to implement from March. Sharma, who has worked in Bollywood and collaborated with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, and has invested around Rs 50 lakh from his savings and loans, says “great talent shouldn’t be left behind due to financial constraints”.

Why did he focus only on dance? Sharma, who once was a hip-hop dancer, says: “It helped me when I was on the verge of depression and anxious. So, I know it heals.” He, however, has plans to make his venture sustainable and will start charging for his classes soon. “We also plan to ticket the performances done by our students. To substantiate the positive impact of dance on children’s mental well-being to corporate leaders and educational institutions – our prospective donors – we’ve enlisted the expertise of a psychologist capable of quantifying these effects,” he says. Currently, DOOP has 100 kids on board, and Sharma aims to grow that to 10,000 students by year-end. He is confident about revitalising his project, which started, back in the day, as just a short workshop.

Throughout this journey, Sharma has found unwavering support from his wife, actor Kamna S Ranawat, known for films like John Jani Janardhan and Selfie Raja. She conducts theatre workshops, giving the kids “a new kind of expression”, he says.