Delhi 12-year-old boy's death a case of culpable homicide: Cops

NEW DELHI: Ten days after a 12-year-old boy died during treatment at a government hospital in Rohini area following an alleged thrashing by senior students at school, the police have registered an FIR under the IPC section 304 (culpable homicide).

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the child was allegedly thrashed by his seniors in a government school in Shastri Nagar area of north Delhi.

Sharing details of the case, DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said the death of an boy during treatment on January 20 was reported from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

The boy's father, in his statement to the police said on January 11, his son, on returning from school, told him that he was beaten by the senior students of the school and complained of a injury on his left knee.

“He took his son to Emergency, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he was prescribed medicines and referred to Ortho OPD for further treatment,” the DCP said, adding the Ortho OPD was closed on January 11.

Four days later on January 15, the boy was taken to a private clinic in Rohini, where more medicines were prescribed to him. On January 20, when the health of the child deteriorated further, he was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he died during treatment.