Delhi: Police raid 2 illegal call centres in Dwarka & Narayana, 23 arrested

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on illegal call centres in the national capital, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police has busted two illegal international call centres and arrested 23 people who were cheating foreign national, especially US citizens.

Sharing details of the operations, DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said they had intelligence on illegal call centres being operated in Naraina Vihar area, involved in large scale cyber cheating with US citizens on the pretext of tech support.

“A total of 21 people, including 4 women, were found involved in this gang and were using high end technical softwares and dialers like ‘MicroSIP’, ‘Xlite’, ‘Google Voice’ for making fraud calls impersonating US numbers,” the DCP said.

In another operation, three accused were arrested for allegedly cheating US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support.

“A tip-off was received following which a raid was conducted at an illegal call centre in Dwarka, where we found more than 40 persons engaged in making fraud calls,” Tiwari said.