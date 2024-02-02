Delhi riots 2020: Man sentenced to four-year RI

NEW DELHI: A court has sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment for rioting and looting during the Northeast Delhi riots in 2020, observing that the riotous acts were “guided by hatred” while robbery and loot were “guided by greed.”

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Court said one act of crime was committed to cause losses to the victims while another was in the form of robbery of mobile phones.

Earlier in January, two people, Noor Mohammad (Noora) and Nabi Mohammad were convicted in the case registered at Khajuri Khas Police Station.Nabi Mohammad had bought a stolen mobile phone and convicted under Section 411 while Noora was convicted under various sections of IPC.

Noora was part of a riotous mob which vandalized and set on fire various shops, robbed some people in the locality and violated prohibitory orders imposed there. Noora was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years, all sentences of imprisonment to run concurrently.

The judge noted that both are illiterate and belong to low income group of the society. “Since the convicts are not financially capable to pay compensation towards losses incurred by victims, this court directs the government to compensate victims,” the order read.