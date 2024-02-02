National Hot Breakfast Month: Seven recipes to help you give hearty start to your day

Open Toast

Radhika Madhavan, homemaker

Ingredients

Bread slices: 4

Chopped vegetables: 1 cup

Grated paneer: 1/2 cup

Chilli flakes and oregano

Salt: a pinch

Ghee/Butter: to toast

Method

Heat a tawa. Once hot enough, turn it to low heat.

Apply ghee/butter on one side of the bread slices.

On the top of the slice add a mix of chopped vegetables (can use onion, tomato, capsicum, and corn).

Generously garnish with grated paneer and sprinkle some red chilli flakes, oregano and salt.

Place the ghee/butter-applied side of the bread on the tawa.

Close the tawa with a lid and let the bread cook.

Do not flip. Use a spatula to take the bread off to check if it has turned crisp.

Once it has turned crisp to your liking, remove it.

You can have it as is or cut it into triangles or squares.