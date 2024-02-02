‘New-age tech, robotic surgery gaining traction’

The introduction of robotics and sophisticated technology like artificial intelligence (AI) in medical sciences has opened up a foray of emerging possibilities in the procedure of surgeries. Renowned liver surgeon, Padmashree Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman, Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, Medanta Medcity, in an interview with Ashish Srivastava, discusses modern technologically- facilitated surgeries, procedural aspects of liver transplant and efficacy of medical innovations.

Excerpts:

How are new-age technology and robotics leveraging procedures of liver transplantation?

New age technology, particularly robotic surgery, has significantly advanced liver transplant procedures and is gaining traction in the country. Robotic surgery involves precise, minimally invasive techniques using fine instruments controlled by a surgeon. The technology allows for smaller incisions, faster recovery, and reduced pain compared to traditional open surgeries.

In the context of liver transplant, robotic surgery has revolutionized donor procedures, making it more appealing to potential donors by offering cosmetic benefits and quicker recovery.