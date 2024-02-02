‘New-age tech, robotic surgery gaining traction’

The introduction of robotics and sophisticated technology like artificial intelligence (AI) in medical sciences has opened up a foray of emerging possibilities in the procedure of surgeries. Renowned liver surgeon, Padmashree Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman, Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, Medanta Medcity, in an interview with Ashish Srivastava, discusses modern technologically- facilitated surgeries, procedural aspects of liver transplant and efficacy of medical innovations.
Excerpts:
How are new-age technology and robotics leveraging procedures of liver transplantation?
New age technology, particularly robotic surgery, has significantly advanced liver transplant procedures and is gaining traction in the country. Robotic surgery involves precise, minimally invasive techniques using fine instruments controlled by a surgeon. The technology allows for smaller incisions, faster recovery, and reduced pain compared to traditional open surgeries.
In the context of liver transplant, robotic surgery has revolutionized donor procedures, making it more appealing to potential donors by offering cosmetic benefits and quicker recovery.
What is the success ratio in transplants through robotics?
The success ratio in transplantation through robotics is comparable to traditional open surgery with the same safety and efficacy as open procedures. However, it offers additional benefits such as reduced pain, faster recovery, and smaller, less noticeable scars. Less estimated blood loss and shorter hospital stay are other advantages. These make robotic surgery an attractive option for both donors and recipients, contributing to the increasing adoption of this method in liver transplantation. Further, there has been a notable increase in family donation rates since the introduction of robotic surgery. The convenience and cosmetic benefits associated with this advanced technology have resulted in doubling of family donation rates since introduction of the procedure.
Who needs a liver transplant and what is the life expectancy post-surgery?
Chronic liver failure due to factors like fatty liver, alcohol abuse, hepatitis B or C, autoimmune diseases, obesity, metabolic conditions, and genetic liver diseases are effectively addressed with liver transplant. Liver cancer to can be treated by transplant if detected in early stages. Life expectancy post-surgery depends on the individual’s health and the procedural success. Generally, liver transplant significantly improves life expectancy for those with advanced liver damage. Success rate of the surgery is 95% in adults and 98% in children. The quality of life post-surgery is completely normal. Life expectancy after transplant is normal and the transplanted organ lasts the lifetime, 30-40 years or even more.
A patient has to wait for years before getting a donor. Many may not live to see the day. How can we decrease this wait and increase awareness?
To decrease the waiting period for liver transplants, awareness on organ donation is crucial. Encouraging more people to register as donors can help alleviate the shortage.