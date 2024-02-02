No change in budget allocation for Delhi; AAP accuses Centre of 'step-motherly' treatment

NEW DELHI: The Centre has not increased Delhi’s fund allocation for the coming financial year. The Interim Budget made a provision of Rs 1,168 crore for the Union Territory of Delhi.

In the 2022-23 Budget, Delhi was allocated Rs 960 crore. It was increased to Rs 1,168.01 crore in 2023-24 and remains the same for 2024-25.

Delhi Police was allocated Rs 11,397 crore in the Union Budget 2024, around Rs 535 crore or 4.47% less than the previous year’s Budget estimate. Grants towards contribution to the UT Disaster Response Fund allocation were Rs 15 crore. Besides, an additional Central assistance of Rs 200 crore for externally aided projects (Chandrawal water treatment plant) was made like in the previous year.

In the interim budget, Rs 2 crore was also allocated as enhanced compensation to the victims of the 1984 riots.

As per the Interim Budget, the transfer to the national capital from the Union home ministry included Rs 1,168 crore under the revenue head and Rs 0.01 crore under the capital head. There were no grants in lieu of share in Central taxes and duties for Delhi. It was Rs 325 crore in the 2022-23 Budget.

AAP accused the Centre of “step-motherly” treatment. “The Budget proves that this is a ‘jumla’ government. PM Modi had said in 2014 that he would provide 2 crore jobs every year. But in 10 years not even one crore people got jobs,” AAP leader Atishi said.

The allocation under Central assistance was Rs 951 crore like the previous budget for 2023-24. It is provided for financing the schemes of the Delhi government.