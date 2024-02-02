Supreme Court budget cut, boost to e-court projects

NEW DELHI: The allocation for the Supreme Court in the Union Interim Budget presented on Thursay, was reduced from Rs 517.28 crore to Rs 485.49 crore.

This amount covers administrative and other expenses of the Supreme Court, including salaries and travel expenses for the Chief Justice of India and other judges, as well as staff and officers of the Supreme Court Registry. It also encompasses expenses for the departmental canteen, charges for professional services related to security personnel, and expenditures on various establishment needs such as stationery, office equipment, security equipment, computer and telecom equipment, maintenance of CCTV, and printing of the annual report of the Supreme Court.