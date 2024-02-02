Supreme Court budget cut, boost to e-court projects

NEW DELHI: The allocation for the Supreme Court in the Union Interim Budget presented on Thursay, was reduced from Rs 517.28 crore to Rs 485.49 crore.
This amount covers administrative and other expenses of the Supreme Court, including salaries and travel expenses for the Chief Justice of India and other judges, as well as staff and officers of the Supreme Court Registry. It also encompasses expenses for the departmental canteen, charges for professional services related to security personnel, and expenditures on various establishment needs such as stationery, office equipment, security equipment, computer and telecom equipment, maintenance of CCTV, and printing of the annual report of the Supreme Court.
Under the head “Administration of Justice,” an allocation of Rs 456.54 crore, almost the same as the Rs 459.28 crore allocated in 2023-24, has been made.
The e-courts project, launched with an allocation of Rs 7,000 crore in the Union Budget for FY24, aims to modernize and streamline the functioning of the judicial system. It seeks to facilitate scanning and digitization, establish e-Sewa Kendras, and procure hardware and solar power backup.
With the approval of the e-committee of the Supreme Court, Rs 110.24 crore has been sub-allocated to 26 High Courts, including the Delhi High Court, for scanning and digitization, establishing e-Sewa Kendras, procuring hardware, and securing solar power backup.
The interim budget for FY 2024-25 proposes an allocation of Rs 110.24 crore to 26 high courts as part of the government’s e-courts project.
According to the government, “With the approval of the e-committee (of the) Supreme Court of India, the Department of Justice has released Rs 102.50 crore for BSNL and NIC. Additionally, Rs 110.24 crore has been sub-allocated to 26 high courts.”