Crime Branch lands at Kejriwal doorstep

NEW DELHI: Crime Branch sleuths of Delhi Police reached the official residences of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi on Friday evening in the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim of BJP attempting to poach its MLAs.
According to official sources, a team of Crime Branch led by an ACP-level officer reached the CM house at Civil Lines in north Delhi and Atishi’s residence in central Delhi where they tried to serve both a notice asking them to furnish any evidence about their claim.
However, sources said the police were not able to serve any notice as both were not present at their respective houses. AAP sources said the officials at the CM’s residence were ready to accept the notice but the cops refused and went back without serving the notice.
Earlier on January 27, Kejriwal had alleged a poaching attempt by the BJP in a bid to topple the city’s elected government. Kejriwal claimed the saffron party contacted seven AAP MLAs, asking them to switch sides by offering Rs 25 crore each. Kejriwal also said that the BJP told AAP MLAs that Kejriwal would be arrested soon.
Atishi claimed to have an audio clip of an “unknown” BJP leader talking to an AAP MLA informing him about the “likely arrest of Kejriwal and the MLA-poaching plans.” The audio clip will be made public in a few days, she said. In the clip, the BJP leader is reportedly heard saying that Kejriwal is going to be arrested and that they would topple the AAP government after his arrest, Atishi added.
The BJP did not take the accusation lightly and a delegation led by its president Virendra Sachdeva met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and sought a probe into the allegations made by the chief minister.
Skips ED summons for 5th time
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday skipped the fifth summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor policy scam and instead joined AAP protests. P4