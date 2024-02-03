Crime Branch lands at Kejriwal doorstep

NEW DELHI: Crime Branch sleuths of Delhi Police reached the official residences of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi on Friday evening in the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim of BJP attempting to poach its MLAs.

According to official sources, a team of Crime Branch led by an ACP-level officer reached the CM house at Civil Lines in north Delhi and Atishi’s residence in central Delhi where they tried to serve both a notice asking them to furnish any evidence about their claim.

However, sources said the police were not able to serve any notice as both were not present at their respective houses. AAP sources said the officials at the CM’s residence were ready to accept the notice but the cops refused and went back without serving the notice.