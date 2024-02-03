Ensure proper medical treatment to Yasin Malik: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Superintendent of the Tihar Jail to ensure proper medical treatment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, serving life sentence in a terror funding case.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing Malik’s plea where he cited suffering from “serious cardiac and kidney problems”. He was seeking direction to the Centre and jail authorities to refer him for “necessary medical treatment” to AIIMS in the national capital or any other hospital in Jammu and Kashmir.

Centre’s counsel and DG Prisons (Tihar Jail) apprised the high court that the plea contains “suppression of the facts”, saying Malik is refusing treatment from jail authorities. Advocate Rajat Nair, on behalf of the Centre and DG (Prisons), submitted that a medical board was constituted by the AIIMS. However, Malik refused to be examined.

The high court asked jail authorities to produce records showing Malik refused treatment, also asking the jail superintendent to produce the medical report of the inmate by the next hearing.

Authorities also told the court that Malik was a “very high risk security prisoner” and therefore, the medical team can be brought to jail. The court asked him to place his stand in writing so that it can be considered. The matter will be further heard on February 14.