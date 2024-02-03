Every age shapes its own writers: Writer Tathagata Bhattacharya

General Firebrand, the protagonist of Tathagata Bhattacharya’s debut novel, is a soldier with a soul. His military prowess and bravado are the stuff of legends and his moral clarity is much admired by his peers, but deep inside, he is as flawed as they come and is in search of redemption, and rest. Set in a fictional world that is, at times, too close to the real one, Bhattacharya’s General Firebrand and the Red Atlas (Seagull Books) is the story of a land and its people, who are waging a war against their totalitarian government helmed by a dictator, who wants to turn it into a “Special Economic Zone”, displacing and oppressing them.

Lynching is a popular ticketed event in the republic. Religion reigns supreme, but not over the wish of the supreme leader. Helmed by General Firebrand, the resistance resists, all guns blazing, fighting the dystopia with dignity, and style.

With talking animals and flying saucers, ghosts of Russian generals from the Stalinist era and characters from the Bengali writer and Bhattacharya’s father Nabarun Bhattacharya’s last and unfinished novel, General Firebrand and the Red Atlas is a novel that, in itself, is uncategorisable. A satire on authoritarianism, it is a chronicle of the good fight, of a revolution, with all its magic and misery. However, the novel is a bit too fast paced for themes of such gravity and one loses conviction in the characters and the plot at times.

The grandson of writer and activist Mahasweta Devi, Bhattacharya, who stays in Noida, says that the novel is, in parts, a response to what has been happening in the country over the past few years. “I’m not one of those writers who can write about a very esoteric middle-class life, living in a cocoon. That’s not the school of writers I come from,” says Bhattacharya.

Excerpts from a conversation with the writer:

Who or what inspired the character of General Firebrand?

I have met people in my life, especially when working as a journalist, who have certain traits of him. Also, growing up as an only child, I had made up an imaginary big brother, who used to live on a tree in our garden (laughs). General Firebrand is an amalgamation of all of them.