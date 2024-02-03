Excise policy ‘scam’: Court adjourns Sisodia bail plea hearing till Feb 5

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea filed by former Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia till February 5 as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not filed reply in the matter.
Directing the probing agency to file a reply by the next hearing on Monday, the district judge also said there won’t be any further opportunity given to the agency to file its reply. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its response on Sisodia’s plea.
The CBI has submitted that the conspiracy and involvement of Manish Sisodia is “well established.” As per the probing agency, the existing excise policy was changed to facilitate kickbacks and bribes from the wholesale distributors by enhancing their commission from 5% under the old policy to 12% under the new policy, which “favoured and promoted cartelisation.’’
The ED had earlier submitted that the petitioner conspired to allow illegal benefits in lieu of kickbacks of Rs 100 cr in the case. It also argued that a portion of the money, Rs 45 cr was transferred through Hawala for the Goa election and used by the AAP.
Earlier on Saturday, Sisodia approached the trial court seeking bail, also moving another application for parole for two days in a week to meet his wife Seema, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis. Special Judge MK Nagpal had issued notices to the ED considering his applications. Earlier, multiple bail pleas by Sisodia have been dismissed by courts, including the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.
Denying bail to Sisodia, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti of the apex court also took note of the prosecution’s assurance that the trial would be concluded in six to eight months, saying if it goes at “snail’s pace”, Sisodia may approach the top court again.
“...transfer of money, Rs 338 cr, is tentatively established. We therefore dismiss the application for bail,” the SC had said.
Behind bars
Sisodia, behind bars since February 26, 2023 in an alleged corruption case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, was initially arrested by the CBI. Later, the ED too, on March 9, arrested him from Tihar Jail.