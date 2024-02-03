Excise policy ‘scam’: Court adjourns Sisodia bail plea hearing till Feb 5

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea filed by former Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia till February 5 as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not filed reply in the matter.

Directing the probing agency to file a reply by the next hearing on Monday, the district judge also said there won’t be any further opportunity given to the agency to file its reply. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its response on Sisodia’s plea.

The CBI has submitted that the conspiracy and involvement of Manish Sisodia is “well established.” As per the probing agency, the existing excise policy was changed to facilitate kickbacks and bribes from the wholesale distributors by enhancing their commission from 5% under the old policy to 12% under the new policy, which “favoured and promoted cartelisation.’’

The ED had earlier submitted that the petitioner conspired to allow illegal benefits in lieu of kickbacks of Rs 100 cr in the case. It also argued that a portion of the money, Rs 45 cr was transferred through Hawala for the Goa election and used by the AAP.