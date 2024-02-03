Irked by constant nagging over liquor, man sets wife on fire in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband in Delhi after a quarrel escalated when the woman tried to stop her husband from consuming alcohol, an official said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Binita alias Vinita, a resident of Sitapuri part-1 Dabri and works as a labourer. The officials said that they have arrested the accused and he has been sent to judicial custody.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday and police control room calls were received at Dabri police station about the burning of a woman. “After receiving the PCR call, the Investigating Officer (IO) alongwith staff reached at the spot and made a local enquiry,” said a senior police official.

Further, it was revealed that the victim got burn injuries and she was shifted to DDU Hospital by PCR van for treatment. It was also revealed by the local residents that she got burn injuries from her husband as they both were quarrelling. “The medico-legal case (MLC) report of the victim was also received from DDU Hospital,” said the official.

In the report, the doctor mentioned burn injuries of kerosene nature. “The IO also inquired the facts from the victim as she was fit for the statement. She alleged that her husband poured Kerosin/ Taarpin oil on her and then set her on fire,” the police said. Accordingly, as per the statement of the victim, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered and the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.