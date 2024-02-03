Kejriwal skipping summons proves he is guilty, says BJP

NEW DELHI: Irked over the fact that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again skipped Enforcement Directorate summon, fifth this time, the Delhi unit of the BJP staged a huge protest in the national capital demanding the AAP national convenor’s resignation from the chief minister’s post.

“Kejriwal’s absconding despite being issued five summons by the ED is a testimony to the fact that he has committed theft and his behavior is like that of an economic offender,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

“Kejriwal will be put behind bars very soon like his former deputy Manish Sisodia,” he added.

Notably, ED had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy scam case on Friday, but once again he did not appeared, calling it “illegal” and “politically motivated”. He was called on January 18, January 3, December 21 and November 2 in 2023.

The party workers present in large numbers attempted to move towards the Aam Aadmi Party office but were forcefully stopped by the police, detained and taken to IP Estate police station from where they were later released.

Sachdeva said that Kejriwal issued tenders for making 7,180 class rooms and later the budget of the tender was increased 100 times yet only 4,126 rooms were made and washrooms were also counted among the class rooms. “Not only this, Kejriwal gave a tender to the same company which did the work of building CM’s official residence,” the Delhi BJP chief alleged.

Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, who also took part in the protest, alleged that Delhi Jal Board is involved in a scam of ` 73,000 crores.

“The Jal Board contracts were given to people who had no experience and the NDCC even gave it in writing. To suppress this, Kejriwal arrested the chief engineer but this is a small fish while Kejriwal himself is the biggest culprit,” said Bidhuri.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said during the protest that the BJP will continue to protest as long as the Delhi chief minister evades responsibility for corruption in his government.

A parallel protest was held by AAP workers at the DDU marg over “rigging” in Chandigarh mayor elections.