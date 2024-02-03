PWD engineer faces anti-corruption probe in Delhi

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has accorded permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to register a case against an executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) for allegedly misusing his position, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The L-G has accorded approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, for registration of case against the executive engineer for allegedly causing undue loss to the government exchequer in the work of strengthening of road at the Guru Harkishan Marg from Britannia Chowk of the Outer Ring Road, West Enclave.

The L-G had earlier granted permission to register case against four other officers of the PWD in the same matter.

A complaint filed on May 19, 2017 alleged that the payments were made to contractor Mohd Iqbal, owner of a construction company, without proper verification of work at the site, as no work was undertaken.

It was alleged that the work of strengthening Road Number 43, Guru Harkishan Marg was awarded for nearly Rs 11.59 cr, 24.31% below the estimated cost of Rs 15.32 cr, to the contractor and it was to be executed between December 20, 2013 and July 9, 2014. However, the work was never executed and fraudulently shown to be completed on April 10, 2015, officials said.

In the same matter, the ACB, after conducting preliminary enquiry, had registered a complaint against other PWD officials against whom the L-G had accorded permission for registration of case.

