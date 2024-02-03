Spurious drugs: 10 firms blacklisted in Delhi

After investigation, it has been uncovered that these companies and suppliers are dealers of the manufacturing companies that participated in the tenders. This indicates collaboration and the pooling of tenders within the CPA tenders,” health department order read.

Alleging corruption of the entire supply chain, the order said, “The evidence strongly suggests fraudulent activities by these companies and suppliers with the institution. The entire supply chain is corrupt and done fraud with institutions.”

“These firms are also found to be behind supply of substandard medicines, consumables and equipment. These companies extracted huge margins from manufacturers by consolidating tenders, and this should require proper investigation and be made to recover these funds from these suppliers. Above ten firms seem to be habitual offenders so their supply to individual hospitals/institutions may also be subjected to scrutiny. Stop Payment is hereby ordered against above ten firms till loss to the exchequer is calculated and recovery is done,” it added.

Meanwhile, the department has also issued instructions to all medical directors to establish a three-member senior committee tasked with initiating the necessary recovery process by checking sales, purchases and commissions invoice from the ten firms involved.

Certain drugs, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-anxiety pills, and others, available at government health facilities failed quality tests and were found potentially life-threatening for a vast population as they are prescribed in treatment of a range of illnesses.

Central agency probes alleged corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation is already looking into the spurious drugs supplied in the Delhi government-run hospitals. Certain drugs, prescribed in treatment of a range of illnesses such as antibiotics, steroids, anti-anxiety pills and a medicine for hypertension, available at government health facilities failed quality tests and were found potentially life-threatening for a vast population.