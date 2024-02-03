The Falaknuma: Timeless luxury

SHADES OF INDIA, a 30-year-old company born out of a deep-rooted love for textiles across boundaries by David Housego and Mandeep Nagi, is bringing its latest festive collection 'The Falaknuma' inspired by the rich Nizam culture of Hyderabad’s opulent bygone era with an eclectic mix of jewel tone colours that infuse timeless luxury into each piece. In celebrating this collection, they pay tribute to all the women at Shades of India endorsing the elegance of Indian textiles.

Originating in Delhi, the brand’s creations have received love from Bollywood celebrities with Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Sanya Malhotra, Konkana Sen, Lisa Rani Ray, among others, adorning some of the designs.

While their last festive collection Rangrez was a celebration of colour, nostalgia, and timelessness, what sets The Falaknuma apart “is the Khanjar Lace, a rare and exquisite craft, painstakingly handcrafted by Afzal Mia and Laddha ji from the old bazaars of Hyderabad,” says co-founder Mandeep.

“The lace along with the hand embroidery, a unique amalgamation of metal wires and metal sequins, which acquires a beautiful old vintage look over time, add a unique dimension to the collection,” she adds. Again, the motifs in Rangrez were inspired from 17th century Mughal objects that were inlayed with silver and gold.

These motifs were handdrawn and then translated into prints and motifs that were delicately embroidered with metallic gota and dabka. “You will also see the intricate Tukdi ka Kaam (patchwork) and specially designed metallic laces in some of the pieces. The motifs specific to The Falaknuma, however, are intricately hand embroidered. Matsya, anar, floral and fauna motifs are used in the collection,” shares Mandeep.

The fabrics chosen for this collection include twill silk, tissues, velvet and organza. One can look forward to garara, sharara, shawl, dupattas, kurta with pant set, and saris and blouse.

When asked if the brand has already started work on its next edit, Mandeep replies in the positive, saying, “Yes, but let that be a surprise!”

Price ranges from Rs 22,000 to Rs 85,000.