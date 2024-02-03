Wife should not be a constant reminder of one’s financial limitations: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, while upholding a couple's divorce on the grounds of cruelty by the wife, has observed that a wife should not be a constant reminder of one’s financial limitations and one must tread carefully between the needs, wants, and desires.

"A wife should not be a constant reminder of one’s financial limitations. Pressurizing spouse to fulfil distant and whimsical dreams clearly not within his financial reach may create a sense of persistent dissatisfaction which would be sufficient mental strain to drain the contentment and tranquility out of any married life. One must tread carefully between the needs, wants and desires," a division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna noted in the order.

The appellant woman had approached the high court against a family court order granting her divorce from her husband on the grounds of cruelty by her and for no restitution of conjugal rights for one year after the passing of the decree.

The couple got married in 1995 and had one son from their wedlock. The marriage survived till 2005 for about eight years before the parties separated.