Agent evading police net, finally held for visa fraud

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a man from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, who used to lure people on pretext of sending them abroad by offering approved passports and Visas of foreign countries at lucrative prices, the police said on Sunday, adding, the accused, identified as Santosh Kumar Gupta (49), was allegedly an absconding fraud agent.

DCP (IGIA) Usha Rangnani, sharing details of the case said the matter came to a fore in October 2021 when a passenger, namely Rajkishore, approached the Immigration desk at IGI Airport, Delhi, seeking departure immigration to Ras Al-Khaimah city in the UAE.

“During scrutiny of his travel documents, it was found that a work visa of the Republic of South Africa, affixed on one of the pages of his passport was a fake, and had no security features,” the DCP said.

The passenger was detained and interrogated during which he revealed before the police that he had arranged the fake visa through an agent named Santosh Kumar for a payment of Rs 60,000. The passenger was arrested and the police initiated a probe into the matter.