Be wary of smartwatches

We all strive to keep up with the latest trends, and one of the most popular accessories in the realms of both fashion and health is the smartwatch or fitness band. While these devices add a touch of style and aid in monitoring fitness levels, they are not without certain issues. One recent concern is the occurrence of skin rashes associated with these bands. TMS consults with experts to understand the potential impact of these fitness bands on our skin.
Dr P Swapana Priya, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Care Hospitals Hitech City, Hyderabad, explains, “The primary culprit could be the metal contact, especially when individuals wear the bands continuously or remove them after returning home. Continuous wear, coupled with sweating, may create an environment conducive to mild infections. Another issue is contact dermatitis caused by the metal beneath the watch. Often, these bands are made of rubber with latex, and individuals may develop allergies to latex, which can rarely lead to Leucoderma. It is generally safe to use these bands as long as there are no symptoms. Proper care for these bands is crucial — wear them, give your skin a break, and then put them back on. If you have metal allergies, avoid them. If there’s an infection or allergy, identify it, as they require different treatments.”
On the other hand, Dr Sindhura Kambhampati, senior consultant dermatologist at Star Hospitals, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, shares insights into preventive measures while using these bands.
“I have encountered only one case of rash caused by a fitness band or smartwatch, and it was due to the material used. Regarding the green light emitted by these devices, it is a small light, and while there are concerns, it’s uncertain how they might lead to health conditions or skin side effects. There are various strap options available in different sizes. For individuals allergic to artificial metals, opting for a cloth-like strap with a smooth texture is advisable. Leather and metal straps should be avoided, and a smaller size is generally recommended. Although the likelihood of these bands causing skin allergies is not high, individuals with allergies or those who experience continuous sweating may be at risk,” she says.
Dr Sindhura also gives us tips to avoid rashes. “In such cases, it’s advisable to take breaks, keep the area dry, and avoid wearing the band too tightly. Applying a thin layer of Vaseline petroleum gel or coconut oil before wearing the watch can provide a protective barrier for individuals who have developed allergies after treatment. Overall, it is acceptable to wear these devices for tracking heart rate and sleep, provided proper precautions are taken.”