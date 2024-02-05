Be wary of smartwatches

We all strive to keep up with the latest trends, and one of the most popular accessories in the realms of both fashion and health is the smartwatch or fitness band. While these devices add a touch of style and aid in monitoring fitness levels, they are not without certain issues. One recent concern is the occurrence of skin rashes associated with these bands. TMS consults with experts to understand the potential impact of these fitness bands on our skin.

Dr P Swapana Priya, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Care Hospitals Hitech City, Hyderabad, explains, “The primary culprit could be the metal contact, especially when individuals wear the bands continuously or remove them after returning home. Continuous wear, coupled with sweating, may create an environment conducive to mild infections. Another issue is contact dermatitis caused by the metal beneath the watch. Often, these bands are made of rubber with latex, and individuals may develop allergies to latex, which can rarely lead to Leucoderma. It is generally safe to use these bands as long as there are no symptoms. Proper care for these bands is crucial — wear them, give your skin a break, and then put them back on. If you have metal allergies, avoid them. If there’s an infection or allergy, identify it, as they require different treatments.”

On the other hand, Dr Sindhura Kambhampati, senior consultant dermatologist at Star Hospitals, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, shares insights into preventive measures while using these bands.