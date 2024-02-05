Cyber frauds dupe foreign citizens through fake call centres, 3 arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an international fake call centre and arrested three people for allegedly duping US nationals on the pretext of providing online support to foreign citizens by impersonating themselves as executives of top companies like Microsoft and Apple.

The accused, identified as Shubham Chaudhary (24), Akhil Baradia (30), and Rahul Gusain, used to call under false foreign alias and identities in order to impersonate as executives of tech multinational.

DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said information was received from unrevealed sources on January 30 at Cyber Police Station, Outer District regarding a call center being run in Paschim Vihar area which could be involved in large scale cyber defrauding of US citizens by impersonating executives of leading internet firms and inducing the foreign nationals to pay sum of money on the premise of solving non-existent problem.