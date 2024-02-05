Cyber frauds dupe foreign citizens through fake call centres, 3 arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an international fake call centre and arrested three people for allegedly duping US nationals on the pretext of providing online support to foreign citizens by impersonating themselves as executives of top companies like Microsoft and Apple.
The accused, identified as Shubham Chaudhary (24), Akhil Baradia (30), and Rahul Gusain, used to call under false foreign alias and identities in order to impersonate as executives of tech multinational.
DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said information was received from unrevealed sources on January 30 at Cyber Police Station, Outer District regarding a call center being run in Paschim Vihar area which could be involved in large scale cyber defrauding of US citizens by impersonating executives of leading internet firms and inducing the foreign nationals to pay sum of money on the premise of solving non-existent problem.
Acting on the tip-off, the police constituted a team and the said premises were raided. Three people were apprehended in the sweep.
“During sustained interrogation of the suspects, it came to notice that the frauds are engaged in using illegal technologies and techniques such as VOIP calling, bypassing the legal International Long Distance (ILD) Gateways and thus causing wrongful loss to government exchequer and ensuring illicit monetary gains for themselves,” the DCP said.
The accused were cheating unsuspecting individuals based abroad ( majorly the USA) on the pretext of solving non-existent problems cooked up by themselves and charging hefty amounts for the same.
“High end technical software such as X-lite for making phone calls and remote access applications such as TeamViewer and AnyDesk were being used by them,” the officer said.
The DCP further said that the police have recovered five laptops and two wifi routers from the scene and after examination of the seizure, it was revealed that all the laptops had copies of written scripts directing how to speak to the targets to induce them to pay money.
“There were notepads and excel sheets as well in the laptops showing details of mobile numbers and email IDs of the victims and the trail of the defrauded sums of money,” the official said.The police have registered a case under relevant provisions against the three accused, and are conducting further probe.
