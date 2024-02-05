Delhi High Court refuses to quash summons against Arvind Kejriwal in "retweet" of defamatory content

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking to quash summons against him in a criminal defamation case, in which the latter retweeted an alleged defamatory video posted by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018.



Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma held that retweeting a content, which is allegedly defamatory, on the Twitter account and projecting it to be as if his own views, will prima facie attract the liability under Section 499 of IPC, for the issuance of summons.



Noting the "political and social standing" of the petitioner, the court said, "Needless to say, the large social media following of a Chief Minister of a State undoubtedly implies a wider reach, making any retweet, a form of public endorsement or acknowledgment."



The high court asserted that whether the alleged defamatory content will "help the petitioner as a political person or not, is not in this Court’s domain to go into, at this stage."



"At times, it is difficult to erase the reputational injury from public memory, as the tweets may be deleted but perceptions are difficult to be deleted from the minds of the community," the order highlighted.



The high court said there is no "infirmity" in the summoning order passed by Magistrate and the Sessions Court while turning down the challenge of the Aam Aadmi Party leader.



Refusing to interfere in the lower court summons, the high court said, Kejriwal will have opportunity to raise contentions before the learned Trial Court during the course of trial which will be decided as per law, including the issue as to whether for the purpose of trial case under Section 499 of IPC is made out or not.