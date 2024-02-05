Delhi LG writes to CM over ‘pathetic’ state of hospitals

NEW DELHI: A recent court order on the state of government hospitals in the city has sparked a war between the AAP government and Lieutenant Governor VL Saxena. In his letter dated February 3, Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing his “deep concern” over the “pathetic state” of hospitals under the city government, to which the CM responded that “insubordination and refusal” by two bureaucrats to obey their ministers’ orders has brought the city’s health system to this state.

He urged him to be the Finance Secretary and Health Secretary as they are responsible to the present health system of the state.

On Sunday, Kejriwal wrote to Saxena acknowledging the receipt of the letter. Kejriwal acknowledged assured that he had instructed the health minister to provide a detailed report on the current state of health infrastructure. However, he highlighted a longstanding issue regarding the Health Secretary, Deepak Kumar and Finance Secretary Ashish Verma. Kejriwal expressed dissatisfaction with Kumar’s performance, alleging inefficiency and a tendency to openly defy both oral and written orders from the health minister.

The latest tussle comes after the High Court’s remarks on the state-run Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The court last week pulled up the Delhi government while hearing 2017 public interest litigation on non-availability of ICU beds and ventilator facility in government hospitals.