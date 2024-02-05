Demolition of centuries-old Mehrauli Mosque: 'maintain status quo', Delhi HC tells DDA

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain status quo till February 12 on the land in Mehrauli area, where the 600-year-old mosque Masjid Akhunji was demolished by the civic body.

While dealing with the urgent plea moved by the Managing Committee of the Delhi Waqf Board, Justice Sachin Datta, also, clarified that the status quo order will not affect the city authority to carry out its action on adjoining areas and it will only be applicable to the land in question.

In the wee hours of January 30, the mosque and the adjoining Madrasa Bahrul Uloom and various graves were razed to the ground following which the Waqf Board approached the high court.

The petitioners alleged that the demolition was conducted in a brazen manner while the Imam of the mosque and his family who were staying in the premises were left homeless all of a sudden.