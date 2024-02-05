Fathomless world of cyber crime, suave criminals

One doesn’t know how much does the story of cybercrime bewilders a reader. Unlike the gruesome criminalities of the yore, which helped weave many a stories of dacoits, pirates, serial killers and celebrity thieves, cyber delinquents are a class apart.

One can know them if only one has a real-time encounter with them. Their smooth talk, their intelligence to engage a reluctant listener and above all their skills with the internet makes case for, as novelist Vikram Seth would put it, ‘A Suitable Boy’. But alas! Beneath the genteel fascia is a hardened felonious mind which goes around clinically executing the criminal act.

The cyber reconnaissance carried out by them on the potential prey is something which the best of the valuation firms would marvel at. So here is sharing a first-hand experience with one such suave criminal mind.

In the midst of checking personal mails in the evening at your home in NCR, one is surprised to see the True Caller app flashing a number of the power distribution company back home in Patna. Given the identity provided by a dependable security app, one decides to take the call to check if all was well at the locked home more than one thousand kilometres away.