'Govt’s developmental works won’t stop even if I am jailed', says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the ongoing developmental works of his government for the people would not stop even if he was sent to jail.
Laying the foundation stone of two school buildings at Kirari, Kejriwal said, “Manish Sisodia was put in jail because he built schools. Satyendar Jain was sent to jail because he built Mohalla clinics.” Kejriwal alleged that central agencies such as ED and CBI have been unleashed on AAP leaders.
“But even if you put Kejriwal in jail, the works of building schools and Mohalla clinics and providing free treatment to the people of Delhi will not stop. The BJP wants us to join their party but we will not bow down,” he said.
These school buildings will operate in two shifts, accommodating around 10,000 children with over 100 excellent classrooms, laboratories, libraries, activity rooms, lifts, and other modern facilities, said officials.
Kejriwal highlighted the need for more schools in certain areas of the national capital to ensure quality education is accessible for every child near their homes. “I will continue working towards this goal. Hence, our government has been allocating 40% of the budget for education and health over the past nine years, while the central government spends only 4% on the same for the entire nation,” he said.
The two schools will come up at Sector 41 in Rohini to benefit the children of densely-populated areas of Kirari village, an official statement said.
Education Minister Atishi also attended the ceremony and said, “In last 9 years, the government schools in Delhi have transformed because of the education revolution started by the CM. Today, the government schools produce excellent results and have become better than private schools.”