'Govt’s developmental works won’t stop even if I am jailed', says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the ongoing developmental works of his government for the people would not stop even if he was sent to jail.

Laying the foundation stone of two school buildings at Kirari, Kejriwal said, “Manish Sisodia was put in jail because he built schools. Satyendar Jain was sent to jail because he built Mohalla clinics.” Kejriwal alleged that central agencies such as ED and CBI have been unleashed on AAP leaders.

“But even if you put Kejriwal in jail, the works of building schools and Mohalla clinics and providing free treatment to the people of Delhi will not stop. The BJP wants us to join their party but we will not bow down,” he said.

These school buildings will operate in two shifts, accommodating around 10,000 children with over 100 excellent classrooms, laboratories, libraries, activity rooms, lifts, and other modern facilities, said officials.