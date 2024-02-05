Jealous of sister, woman plans theft at her own house, steals jewellery

NEW DELHI: Jealousy and need – these were the two factors which allegedly forced 31-year-old Seema (name changed) to plan a burglary at her own house and steal her own jewellery.

She had a plan of entering her own house wearing a burqa and leaving the premises without leaving any trace. The case came to light on January 30 when a woman lodged a complaint of a case of day light theft that took place at her residence in Sevak Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi, in which all her jewellery and Rs 25,000 cash was stolen from her house.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR and began probing the matter. “A police team analyzed the scene of crime and found that there was no forced entry into the house and that the lock of the main door was not broken,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A woman in black burqa was seen entering the house when the police went through the CCTV footage. “The police team identified the woman in black a burqa as Seema (name withheld), the elder daughter of the complainant,” the DCP said.