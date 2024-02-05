Jealous of sister, woman plans theft at her own house, steals jewellery

NEW DELHI: Jealousy and need – these were the two factors which allegedly forced 31-year-old Seema (name changed) to plan a burglary at her own house and steal her own jewellery.
She had a plan of entering her own house wearing a burqa and leaving the premises without leaving any trace. The case came to light on January 30 when a woman lodged a complaint of a case of day light theft that took place at her residence in Sevak Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi, in which all her jewellery and Rs 25,000 cash was stolen from her house.
Accordingly, the police registered an FIR and began probing the matter. “A police team analyzed the scene of crime and found that there was no forced entry into the house and that the lock of the main door was not broken,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.
A woman in black burqa was seen entering the house when the police went through the CCTV footage. “The police team identified the woman in black a burqa as Seema (name withheld), the elder daughter of the complainant,” the DCP said.
During interrogation, the accused daughter revealed that due to her mother being more infatuated with her younger sister, she developed feeling of jealousy and hatred for her mother and sister.
“She had some debt following which she hatched this conspiracy and stole jewellery which she had given to her mother to keep safely and the jewellery which her mother kept for the marriage of her younger daughter along with the cash,” the officer said.
The accused hatched a conspiracy as per which in January, Seema and her husband decided to shift their residence from Mohan Garden to Sevak Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi.
Her mother, the complainant had been helping her in packing her household items for the last two days. On January 30, the accused stole the keys of her mother’s house and went out on the pretext of buying vegetables.
“She then wore a burka at a public toilet and went to her mother’s house. She reached home where she opened the main door and locker with the key and ran away with jewellery and cash and started expressing grief after finding out about the theft,” the official said. The cops have recovered the stolen jewellery which she had sold to some person.
‘Loans to pay’
The accused revealed that she was jealous of her younger sister as her mother was more attached to her. “She had some debt to pay following which she stole jewellery which she had kept with her mother for safety and the jewellery which her mother kept for the marriage of her younger daughter along with the cash,” the officer said.