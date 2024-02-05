Pressured to join BJP but I won’t, says Kejriwal; BJP dismisses allegation

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that pressure was being exerted on him to join the BJP, but he will never do that. “Won’t join BJP, not going to bend,” Kejriwal said.The BJP dismissed his claim as an attempt to “distract and trick” the people of Delhi.
Addressing an event in north-west Delhi, the AAP chief claimed the BJP wanted them to join the party but he was firm on not doing so. “They can hatch any conspiracy against us but nothing is going to happen. I am standing firm against them and I am not going to bow,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.
“They say ‘come and join BJP and we will leave you alone.’ Why should we join BJP?” Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal’s latest attack came a day after he received a notice from the Delhi Police Crime Branch over his recent claim that the BJP had offered `25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs in a bid to topple the his government.
“They (BJP) can conspire against us all, but they will fail. I am standing against them, will never give up. They tell me I should join, but I told them I will never join them. Why should I?” Kejriwal added.
“If you go to the BJP, all your crimes are forgiven. What wrong have we done? We are building schools, hospitals, roads, and repairing sewers. Is this a crime?” asked the AAP national convener.
Later in a post on X, Kejriwal asserted that all cases against AAP leaders were false. “If not today, tomorrow, all the cases will end,” he said in the post in Hindi.
The Chief Minister also said that development works will not stop in Delhi, and “as long as we are alive, we will continue to serve the country and society.”
He asserted that even if he was sent to jail, the work on building schools and providing free treatment to people will not stop. Responding to Kejriwal’s remarks, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP chief was afraid of a probe. “That’s why he is lying,” Sachdeva said, adding that the CM was dreaming about things that will never happen.
“The saying ‘A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes’ is specially coined for people like Kejriwal,” said Sachdeva.
Kejriwal lying, says BJP leader
Responding to Kejriwal’s remarks, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP chief was afraid of investigation. “That’s why he is lying,” Sachdeva said, adding that the CM was dreaming about things that will never happen.