Road network in 3 illegal colonies, MCD seeks advice

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited suggestions or objections from the public on approval of the road network plan of three unauthorised colonies in Delhi, according to a notification released on Sunday.

The MCD has joined hands with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for a project on the approval to the road network plan (RNP) in the three colonies, Khirki Extension in south Delhi, Saroop Nagar Extension in north Delhi and East Azad Nagar in east Delhi.

It focuses on enhancing efficiency and addressing the concerns of Resident Welfare Associations, land owners’ groups and Developer Entities, it added. “MCD will fully consider the responses received before forwarding the final RNP to the competent authority for approval,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that before the upcoming Assembly elections, all roads in every unauthorised colony in Delhi will be made concrete.

Kejriwal said people in unauthorised colonies have been used for political gains but little has been done for them. He said the work done by his government in unauthorised colonies in five years could not be achieved in the past 75 years.