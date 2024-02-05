Three cops injured while rescuing elderly

NEW DELHI: Three Delhi Police personnel and a 62-year-old woman were injured while trying to rescue the latter from her house in Keshavpuram area in northwest Delhi following a cylinder explosion, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Sunday.

Sharing details, DCP (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said the police received a distress call regarding a cylinder blast at a Keshavpuram house, in the intervening night of February 4 and 5.

The police rushed to the scene; the building was immediately evacuated, the area cordoned off and the police entered the flat which was engulfed in flames and smoke. Fire department also reached the scene to douse the fire.

As three Head Constables Anish Kumar, Narendra Kumar and Amit went into the ill-fated flat, they found an elderly woman in a moribund state. The woman, identified as Saroj Mahajan, was unable to walk and breathe.

The three officers carried her from the third floor of the building with the help of locals and rushed her to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Wazirpur. However, in the process, the three cops received burn injuries and were taken to a hospital for first aid.