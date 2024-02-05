Valentine's Day plans: A Season of Romance

Most people I know start making their Valentine’s Day plans a week before... red roses, candles, special dinners and of course the passion to look beautiful. Salons and spas start to get bookings for face treatments for that special glow, body massages, spa treatments… and whatever takes the fancy.

But whoever this St Valentine was, creating romance and beauty on this special day is serious business! So what have you planned out? After all, why a day of romance? Why not a season of romance? Why not days of candle-lit dinners, soft music, and warm water tub baths with rose petals? Wine and moon gazing followed by wine massages? After all, isn’t it the fun of creating the romance that makes it so wonderful? Then why limit it to a day? Why limit looking beautiful and feeling beautiful to a limited time span? This season, create the romance of looking and feeling great well in advance and let it carry on much after Valentine’s Day is over… you never know how many times Cupid’s arrows will smart you!

I think it is distressing not to de-stress! And a hot water tub with aromas and flowers create the magic that is well deserved. You can use these simple tips to create a romantic de-stressing bath-

Switch off your phone, disconnect your doorbell and lie back and luxuriate in this pure haven that you have created. Just relax and enjoy yourself.

Beauty isn’t just about the body, it’s the way you feel that is reflected in your eyes and a glowing skin sure makes the season of love more exciting. Make this super skin mist and spray on even the dullest of skins-Spray this on clean skin daily and see the natural glow that is reflected on the it.

Keep your hair fragrant and well conditioned… make a paste of marigold and roses and mix with 3 tsp aloe vera gel and apply to the hair for 20 minutes. Shampoo off or rinse out and see the magic in your tresses!