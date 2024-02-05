What lies in Kejriwal's Budget?

As the Delhi government gears up to present its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in February, expectations are running high among the residents. While the Kejriwal government is bracing to address significant issues like education, health, electricity, Delhiites are anticipating targeted measures to improve their well-being.

Healthcare

One of the primary areas of focus for many people is healthcare. Delhi is the state/UT with the highest allocation in healthcare, setting aside 14.3% of its GDP expenditure in 2023-24 for medical services. The figure is more than twice the average allocation for health by states, which averages 6.3%.

The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of accessible and high-quality healthcare services. Residents are hoping for increased funding for hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities, as well as initiatives to strengthen the public healthcare system and improve access to healthcare for all sections of society.

For 2023-24, the city government had planned to remodel 15 hospitals and increase the bed count to 30,000 from 14,000, with an additional focus on increasing the ambulance fleet. However, the department made headlines this year with two alleged scams unveiled in Mohalla clinics and city hospitals, which have dented the public perception of the great model of healthcare the AAP has been projecting for years.

The medical fraternity, which works closely with the city’s healthcare, expects to strengthen existing infrastructure rather than introduce new facilities. “Despite being in the national capital, our hospitals lack basic diagnosis infrastructure like MRIs and CT scans. It came to the fore when a man t died after being denied treatment at multiple hospitals. CT scan machines at these hopitals were found to be dysfunctional while others do not have beds for patients,” said Dr Ashwini Dalmiya, president of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

Medicos also said that the strength of doctors, faculty and specialists should be strengthened in medical colleges. “We have increased the bed capacity at our hospitals but not the corresponding strength of doctors and nurses. The government should put more focus on this aspect. The existing infrastructure should complement human strength,” Dalmiya added.

Meanwhile, the doctors also recommended that the government put more money into health care. “Lok Nayak Hospital does not have enough digital X-ray machines. Hospitals lack basic MRI machines. Delhi’s cancer hospital is in a dilapidated state. We need to pump more money into the health infrastructure,” a government doctor said anonymously.