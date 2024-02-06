All schools in Delhi to resume normal timings as weather condition improves

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday directed the schools to resume normal timings after the weather conditions in the national capital improved.
A notification issued by the director education stated, “In view of improved weather conditions in Delhi, all government aided and recognized private schools of Delhi shall resume their full normal timings from Tuesday- February 6.”
The order directed the heads of schools to inform students, parents and staff about the change in timings well in time through suitable means of communication. Previously, the Education Department had modified school hours due to severe fog and cold weather in the national capital, mandating classes to begin no earlier than 9 am and conclude by 5 pm.
This morning, the mercury rose three notches above the season’s average to settle at 11.9 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the city had experienced a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, following light morning rainfall, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD forecasts more rain and moderate fog during nighttime hours. Humidity levels reached 83 per cent at 5:30 pm. The IMD has predicted moderate fog to dense fog conditions with clear sky and no alerts until February 9.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 282, falling within the ‘poor’ category at 7 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).