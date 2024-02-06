All schools in Delhi to resume normal timings as weather condition improves

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday directed the schools to resume normal timings after the weather conditions in the national capital improved.

A notification issued by the director education stated, “In view of improved weather conditions in Delhi, all government aided and recognized private schools of Delhi shall resume their full normal timings from Tuesday- February 6.”

The order directed the heads of schools to inform students, parents and staff about the change in timings well in time through suitable means of communication. Previously, the Education Department had modified school hours due to severe fog and cold weather in the national capital, mandating classes to begin no earlier than 9 am and conclude by 5 pm.