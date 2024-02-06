Delhi cook rapes, sodomize Darjeeling woman for seven days; poured 'hot dal' on her

NEW DELHI: A woman from West Bengal's Darjeeling was allegedly sexually assaulted, sodomized, and thrashed by her friend in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area for a week.

The accused identified as Paras (28), a native of Uttarakhand was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He was a cook at an eatery in Delhi.

According to the police, the incident came to light on January 30, when at around 4 pm Neb Sarai police station in south Delhi received a PCR regarding a domestic violence. The police who rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and admitted her to AIIMS.

When police begun enquiry, the woman revaled that she hails from Darjeeling and she befriended the accused man Paras recently.

"She was in contact with him for the last 3-4 months and they became friends," the official said.

The woman was supposed to reach Bengaluru in the first week of January as she had secured a job as a domestic help there. The woman decided to halt at Delhi and meet Paras.

After reaching Delhi, the accused assured her of another job in the capital city and asked her to stay in Delhi.

"Trusting him, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park," the police said.

A few days later, Paras allegedly started assaulting her physically. The woman told the police that she was sexually assaulted for seven days. Paras even threw boiling hot dal on her, inflicting some serious burn injuries.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused man.