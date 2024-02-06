Delhi Court allows Sanjay Singh to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP for second time

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday allowed jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to visit Rajya Sabha and to take oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the second term.

On Saturday, special judge MK Nagpal had allowed the AAP politician, who was arrested in the alleged excise policy-money laundering case, to take the oath as a Parliamentarian on February 5 (Monday), while in custody.

However, he could not take the oath of office as Singh was reportedly not listed in the House business for the day.

Following this, the AAP leader again approached the court seeking permission to go to the Upper House for February 7 and 8 (Wednesday and Thursday).

As Singh's counsel submitted that his client could not take the oath as MP, the judge asked both him and the jail authorities to communicate with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat regarding the timing for the administration of oath.

In relation to the two days' request, the counsel said, he can take oath the next day if he is not allowed on the first day.

"During this visit, the accused shall not be permitted to use any mobile phone and talk with any other accused, suspect or witness of this case, as well as of the connected case of CBI, and he shall also not be permitted to address the press or hold any public meeting," the court said.

However, the court permitted the AAP leader to meet his Counsel as well as his family members during the Parliament visit.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had reserved the order on his bail plea in the ED registered-money laundering case after hearing submissions of both sides.

The ED submitted that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The agency further claimed that the AAP leader has gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy (2021-22) scam and that he has also played a role in conspiracy with others. The investigation has revealed that Singh has received `2 crore proceeds of crime, ED said.

Singh, who was arrested on October 4, will remain in judicial custody till February 17 as ordered by the court.