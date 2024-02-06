Delhi: Free travel for third gender in DTC, cluster buses soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will offer free travel to people belonging to the third gender in DTC and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

He said a proposal for this will soon be passed by the Cabinet and the scheme implemented. “In our society, people belonging to the third gender are subjected to humiliation. This should not happen as they too are human beings and have the right to equality,” the chief minister said in a post in Hindi on ‘X’.

“The Delhi government has decided that they will get to travel for free in state-run buses. Soon, this will be passed by the Cabinet and implemented. I have full faith that people of the transgender community will be greatly benefitted by this move,” he added.