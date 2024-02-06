Delhi: JNU student representatives meet dean to discuss union election procedure

NEW DELHI: On Monday, a meeting was held between a representative of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Dean of Students (DoS). The DoS reportedly took feedback from the students regarding probable election dates. However, the DoS is yet to release any official notification in this regard.
After a continued protest and a signature campaign, the DoS on January 30, had verbally agreed that the election would be held as per the JNUSU constitution by an independent student election committee elected through a general body meeting. On the same day, the DoS also released a notice for an all-organization meeting on February 5.
At the meeting between the DoS and student representatives regarding the student’s union elections on Monday, the agenda was the earliest commencement of the election process, beginning with the constitution of the election committee through general body meatings between all stakeholders.
According to election guidelines in the JNUSU constitution, the election process begins with a letter addressed to the incumbent students’ union by the DoS to conduct the general body meeting.
“The DoS is once again denying rights to students by not providing the letter to the outgoing JNUSU. The administration said they would accept the mandate agreed to by the of student organisations. We believe such decisions are not to be decided by organizations alone but should have the mandate of the larger student body and therefore, a general body meeting is necessary at this moment,” said JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.
Hostel to house 446 students from North-East
The newly- established Barak hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), intended to house students from the North-East was inaugurated via video-conference on Sunday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Although the foundation stone for the hostel was laid in July 2017, the construction was delayed by over three years, sources said. The hostel building was supposed to accommodate 75% of the students from the north-eastern studying in JNU.
The Barak hostel, named after the Barak River in the north-east, will offer 228 rooms and will be able to accommodate as many as 446 students on its five floors. The hostel has been made for a budget of around `28 crore, sources said.
Owing to paucity of the accommodation on campus, the students’ union has been protesting since last year demanding that the Barak hostel be opened in the earliest. Currently, JNU offers hostel accommodation to around 5500 students.