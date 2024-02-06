Delhi: JNU student representatives meet dean to discuss union election procedure

At the meeting between the DoS and student representatives regarding the student’s union elections on Monday, the agenda was the earliest commencement of the election process, beginning with the constitution of the election committee through general body meatings between all stakeholders.

According to election guidelines in the JNUSU constitution, the election process begins with a letter addressed to the incumbent students’ union by the DoS to conduct the general body meeting.

“The DoS is once again denying rights to students by not providing the letter to the outgoing JNUSU. The administration said they would accept the mandate agreed to by the of student organisations. We believe such decisions are not to be decided by organizations alone but should have the mandate of the larger student body and therefore, a general body meeting is necessary at this moment,” said JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.