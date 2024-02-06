Delhi police arrest Neeraj Bawana gang sharpshooter after brief encounter

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a an alleged sharp-shooter from the Neeraj Bawana gang after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Aehsaan Ali alias Usman alias Lal Singh, was previously found involved in four criminal cases.
According to the official, credible information was received on February 2 that two sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawana gang, namely Aeshaan Ali and Neeraj, carrying firearms would come to south-east district on a motorcycle, from Faridabad via Karni Singh shooting range road to MB road in Delhi.
Accordingly, a police team was constituted and deployed near Karni Singh Shooting Range, towards MB road, the police said. “At about 8.30 pm, two criminals riding on a motorcycle were intercepted by the team and signaled to stop but they tried to escape. The team had already blocked the road with the cars, making it impossible for the criminals could not escape,” DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.
Seeing this, they tried to turn the motorcycle but it slipped and both criminals fell, the cops elaborated. The pillion rider, taking advantage of the dark jumped into the jungle and escaped, but his firearm was left on the road. When the police warned them to stop, he took out his fire arm and fired towards the police, the senior officer added.
“A bullet hit the bullet proof jacket of Head Constable Avdhesh and he too fired one round in the air in order to threaten the criminal but when he dared and tried to fire again at the police teams, the police personnel fired towards the leg of the criminal. Due to this, the criminal lost his balance and fell down, following which he was overpowered and nabbed,” the senior officer said.
During sustained interrogation, the accused Aehsaan Ali revealed that on February 2, he along with his associate namely Neeraj alias Prehladpuriya were going to meet another member of Neeraj Bawana gang from where they would go for their target, however, they were intercepted by the police.
Bullets exchanged
