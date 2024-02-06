Delhi police arrest Neeraj Bawana gang sharpshooter after brief encounter

Seeing this, they tried to turn the motorcycle but it slipped and both criminals fell, the cops elaborated. The pillion rider, taking advantage of the dark jumped into the jungle and escaped, but his firearm was left on the road. When the police warned them to stop, he took out his fire arm and fired towards the police, the senior officer added.

“A bullet hit the bullet proof jacket of Head Constable Avdhesh and he too fired one round in the air in order to threaten the criminal but when he dared and tried to fire again at the police teams, the police personnel fired towards the leg of the criminal. Due to this, the criminal lost his balance and fell down, following which he was overpowered and nabbed,” the senior officer said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused Aehsaan Ali revealed that on February 2, he along with his associate namely Neeraj alias Prehladpuriya were going to meet another member of Neeraj Bawana gang from where they would go for their target, however, they were intercepted by the police.

Bullets exchanged

