LeT terrorist, also a retired Army soldier arrested by police in Delhi railway station

NEW DELHI: An alleged member of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Riyaz Ahmed Rather, who had also served the Indian Army was arrested by the Delhi police at the New Delhi Railway Station.

He retired from the Indian Army as a soldier on March 31, 2023.

Riyaz's arrest comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a LeT module operating in Kupwara district and is said to be one of the key conspirators.

The accused, Riyaz Ahmed was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy along with his associates to receive arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers of LeT for carrying out subversive activities in J&K, the senior police officer said.

The arrest follows a operation by Jammu & Kashmir police, which led to the busting of the terror module. Five people were arrested and incriminating material including 5 AK rifles (short), 5 AK Magazines, 16 short AK rounds were seized

A senior police officer said, based on a speicfic information received on February 4, Sunday from investigative agencies in Jammu & Kashmir that Riyaz would arrive at Delhi railway station.

The police immediately swung into action and formed special teams which was deployed at all the strategic points of Delhi railway station.

"The alert staff acted promptly and arrested Riyaz Ahmad, when he was trying to flee," the official said.

According to the official, Riyaz was subjected to intensive interrogation, and it was revealed that he along with his friend Altaf had boarded Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station at about 3 pm on February 3.

"From there they took an auto and reached New Delhi Railway Station. Riyaz Ahmad Rather was about to go to some other hideout," the official said.

The police said Riyaz Ahmad is suspected of having received a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, both already arrested by J&K Police.

The Delhi Police have recovered one mobile phone and one SIM card from Riyaz's possession. J&K police have been informed for further necessary action at their end, the official added.