Man in Delhi thrashed, thrown into Noida canal for ‘diverting customers’

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, working as a mechanic in Delhi’s DBG road, was allegedly thrashed and dumped into a canal in Noida by three men as the former’s work was diverting customers of a nearby shop.
While the accused Sonu Saini, Vinod alias Sheru, and Virender, were arrested, the fourth accused is still at large.
According to police, information about the disappearance of a person named Abdul Malik was given by one of his relatives who stated that on January 28, Abdul left his work place in the area of DBG Road but didn’t reach home.
A case of kidnapping was registered and a probe launched. On the basis of local inquiry, the three suspects were interrogated as the victim was last seen with them.
“Abdul Malik had been working as motor mechanic at the shop of one Virender since last 12 years and was removed from the job in November 2023 after some complaints about his anti-social activities,” a senior police officer said, adding that Malik, then, started his work at a nearby shop with one Sonu Saini. The deceased Malik’s former employer Virender asked him to shift somewhere else as he was “diverting his customers”.
The probe revealed that on January 28 at around 11.30 pm, Abdul consumed liquor with the three accused who took him to Noida. “They claimed to have assaulted Abdul at Adha Canal, Hirnauti Puliya, Gautam Budh Nagar, UP after which they pushed him into the canal,” the officer said.
The victim’s body is yet to be traced.