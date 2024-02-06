Man in Delhi thrashed, thrown into Noida canal for ‘diverting customers’

A case of kidnapping was registered and a probe launched. On the basis of local inquiry, the three suspects were interrogated as the victim was last seen with them.

“Abdul Malik had been working as motor mechanic at the shop of one Virender since last 12 years and was removed from the job in November 2023 after some complaints about his anti-social activities,” a senior police officer said, adding that Malik, then, started his work at a nearby shop with one Sonu Saini. The deceased Malik’s former employer Virender asked him to shift somewhere else as he was “diverting his customers”.

The probe revealed that on January 28 at around 11.30 pm, Abdul consumed liquor with the three accused who took him to Noida. “They claimed to have assaulted Abdul at Adha Canal, Hirnauti Puliya, Gautam Budh Nagar, UP after which they pushed him into the canal,” the officer said.

The victim’s body is yet to be traced.