Tech Corner: Latest gadgets to fit your possession

Searider Searacer

The Searacer is an electric water racer that lets you ride at speeds up to 77 km/h for up to almost an hour. The racer ensures precise handling and peak performance with removable battery options and multiple colourways. searider.com

Rapz Pods Play

The Rapz Pods Play are a super-economic pair of earbuds if you’re on a tight budget. I tried them out for a week and found they work well for calls with relatively clear sound. Audio is a mixed bag, so if you’re looking for basic media consumption, the Pods Play are fine. Battery life is decent, and the TWS charges via USB-C relatively quickly. If you’re a student on a budget or you are simply looking for a basic TWS that works well, Pods Play is a good option. rapz.in

Code-41 Moon Inception

The Moon INCEPTION is based on the C41-MP, a modified Swiss automatic movement that is COSC-certified for extreme precision. The case is made of 316L stainless steel, and the glass is domed sapphire with a front and back AR coating. The eye-catching display also shows the current phase of the moon, along with time and date. shop.code41.com