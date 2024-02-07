’84 riots: HC gives SIT time to reply over plea against Kamal Nath

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave a Special Investigation Team time to file its status report on a plea seeking action against Congress’ Kamal Nath for his alleged role in a case relating to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and listed the matter for April 23.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was informed that the SIT set up by the Union Home ministry has not yet filed its status report on the petition filed by BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On January 27, 2022, the high court had asked the SIT to file the status report on the plea. On Tuesday, counsel for the SIT asked the court for more time to file the report as the records had to be traced.

The case is related to a mob of rioters storming the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the city. Congress leader Nath had previously denied the charges.

Sirsa sought a direction to the SIT to take action against Nath in the FIR lodged in 1984 at the Parliament Street police station. Five persons were named as accused in the case and were allegedly accommodated at Nath’s house.