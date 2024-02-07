Audit DJB accounts, HC asks CAG on a petition questioning transparency

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to promptly audit the accounts of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from 2018 to 2021 in accordance with the law, while closing the proceedings on a plea filed by a BJP leader.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was dealing with the petition filed by BJP leader Harish Khurana seeking direction to the CAG to audit the accounts of the DJB whose financial audit has allegedly not been carried out for several years.

“In view of the statement, the writ petition is closed with a direction to the CAG to audit the accounts of DJB as expeditiously as possible in accordance with the law,” the bench also comprising Justice Manmeet P S Arora said.

The audit institution apprised the court that it has received annual accounts statements from the DJB for 2018-19 to 2020-21 and it is in the process of auditing the accounts.