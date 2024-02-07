Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: Court to pass order on ED's plea against CM Arvind Kejriwal

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Delhi CM and AAP convenor Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.File photo
PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce at 4 PM on Wednesday its order on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance of summons in the alleged excise policy money laundering case.

"I am posting the matter for order at 4 PM," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said.

The judge reserved the order after the ED submitted that it has concluded the arguments in the matter.

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
ED raids Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal assistant, AAP MP, others on charges of DJB tender kickbacks

Kejriwal on Friday last skipped the fifth summons, which the ED issued to him on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated".

He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP MLA 'poaching' row: Notice has no mention of FIR, such theatrics not good, says Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal
Enforcement Directorate
delhi CM
Delhi Excise Policy case

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com