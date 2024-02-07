Delhi HC reserves order on NewsClick HR Amit Chakraborty's bail plea in UAPA case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea moved by NewsClick Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty who became an approver in the case lodged against the news portal under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order on the bail application after following the submission of the state that it has no objection over granting bail to the accused-turned-approver in the case.

Chakravarty's lawyer said that he has been granted a pardon in the case by the trial court and was also cooperating in the probe. "I have been in custody since October 3, 2023, and still the matter is at the stage of investigation. No chargesheet is filed," the lawyer told the court quoting Chakravarty.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur had last month allowed Chakravarty to turn an approver and pardoned him.