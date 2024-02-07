Delhi: Man slits friend’s throat after he refuses to repay loan of Rs 1,500

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was killed by his ‘friend’ who slit his throat with a piece of glass from a broken liquor bottle after an argument broke out between the two over non-payment of a mere Rs 1,500 loan.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the incident came to light after the body of 35-year-old victim, identified as Ashwani, resident of Kusumpur Pahadi, was found with his throat slit near Vasant Vihar area in south Delhi at around 6 am on Tuesday.

DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said a caller informed Vasant Vihar police station that his brother had been murdered at Kusumpur Pahari near Madrasi Mandir in Vasant Vihar. A police team reached the scene and secured the area.

“Akash, the caller, was present and informed the police that his brother, Ashwani, had been murdered, his throat gruesomely slit. Ashwani’s body was found in the parking area, surrounded by a pool of blood. Forensic experts and the Crime Team were summoned to conduct probe,” the DCP said.