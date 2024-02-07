Delhi: Youth arrested for sexual assault, throwing hot dal on girl friend he acquainted through social media

NEW DELHI: A youth has been arrested for sexual abuse and assault of his girl friend, hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, at south Delhi's Neb Sarai area.

The 28-year-old Paras, of Uttarakhand, who was working as a cook at an eatery in Delhi has been harassing the woman for a week. He works as a cook at an eatery in Delhi.

According to a police officer, the incident came to light on January 30, when Neb Sarai police station received a call reporting assault on a woman by her husband. Police arrived on the scene and the woman was shifted to AIIMS.

Upon enquiry, the woman stated she came into contact with the accused through social media. “She was in contact with him for the 3-4 months and they were friends,” the official said.