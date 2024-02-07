Delhi: Youth arrested for sexual assault, throwing hot dal on girl friend he acquainted through social media

NEW DELHI: A youth has been arrested for sexual abuse and assault of his girl friend, hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, at south Delhi's Neb Sarai area.
The 28-year-old Paras, of Uttarakhand, who was working as a cook at an eatery in Delhi has been harassing the woman for a week. He works as a cook at an eatery in Delhi.
According to a police officer, the incident came to light on January 30, when Neb Sarai police station received a call reporting assault on a woman by her husband. Police arrived on the scene and the woman was shifted to AIIMS.
Upon enquiry, the woman stated she came into contact with the accused through social media. “She was in contact with him for the 3-4 months and they were friends,” the official said.
The woman was supposed to reach Bengaluru in the first week of January as she had secured a job of house maid. As she had a train via Delhi, she decided to take a halt and meet Paras who then asked her to stay in the capital and even gave her job assurance. “On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park,” the official said.
However, as the days passed, the accused Paras allegedly started assaulting her. According to the woman, she was sexually assaulted by the accused for seven days. At one instance, the accused even threw hot dal (lentils) on her, due to which she suffered burn injuries.
Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 377 (sodomy) of the IPC and arrested the accused man.